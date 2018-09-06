Trump Jr. says he ’fixed” Nike ad with photo of his presidential father

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Donald Trump Jr. shared a doctored version of Nike’s ad campaign that replaces former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick with his father.
The text on the photo remains the same, reading, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
He captioned his social media post by saying:
“There, fixed it for you. #maga”
Nike’s original ad debuted earlier this week, sparking backlash from those who have criticized Kaepernick and other NFL players who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social inequality.
President Trump has repeatedly blasted the NFL for initially allowing the protests. He is now taking aim at Nike.
