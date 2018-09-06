Rep. Houston Announces over $3 million in Funding for House District 170

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - State Representative Penny Houston (R-Nashville) announced Thursday that Georgia House District 170 will receive over $3.5 million in funding from Georgia’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which is administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
“This critical funding will help House District 170 continue to focus on community and economic development, provide jobs in our community and also allow these areas make necessary improvements to better serve all of our citizens,” said Houston. “I am grateful that House District 170 was selected by DCA to receive these awards, and I look forward to seeing the positive results from the various projects.”
The following cities/counties in House District 170 have been awarded Community Development Block Grant Program funds from the Department of Community Affairs:
- $644,319 for water improvements for Adel
- $701,884 for street/drainage improvements for Cook County
- $750,000 for water/sewer improvements for Nashville
- $750,000 for a domestic violence shelter for Tift County
- $750,000 for water and sewer improvements to serve the Cook County Medical Center’s expansion of their medical facility.
The CDBG program is available to eligible local governments through a competitive grant program. The program provides funding to assist a wide range of eligible activities, including housing improvement projects, public facilities such as water and sewer lines, buildings such as local health centers or head start centers, and economic development projects. All projects must substantially benefit low and moderate income persons.
Since 2011, the CDBG program has provided the resources for critical water and sewer improvements to serve more than 125,000 residents in rural areas. The program has also supported the construction or enhancement of community facilities that serve more than 12,000 youth and senior citizens. Through EIP, CDBG has helped to create more than 5,200 new jobs.
