Most Wanted: Aaron Jones

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - A man who led Bainbridge officers on a chase with a child in the car remains on the run.
Police are searching for Aaron Jones.
Officers stopped Jones Tuesday night near the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive and Lamar Street and noticed a child standing in the back seat and a strong odor of marijuana.
When asked to step out of the vehicle Jones sped off and crashed a short distance away after striking a road sign.
Jones left the child behind and took off running.
Officers found a child's backpack in the car with baggies of spice, ecstasy, and powdered cocaine.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jones, you are urged to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038. Today, Aaron Jones becomes one of WALB’s most wanted.
