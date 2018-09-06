Man charged in fatal Webster wreck

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Agueva Frometa, 43, was killed when a van with five others on Highway 520 when the van was struck from behind by another vehicle, south of Merritt Pecan store in Weston.
GSP Trooper James Vaughn said Thursday that Dathan Bernard Bradley, 36, was charged with First degree felony vehicular, DUI of alcohol, Following too closely, five counts of serious injury – each one a felony, Speeding, and reckless driving.
Bradley was arrested the same day as crash. He’s being held in Sumter County Jail.
The injured are okay, but one person in a medically induced coma. Each person hurt in the van was thrown from the vehicle, none were wearing seatbelts.
Injuries included broken ankles, and spinal issues.
The GSP’s Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating
All of the injured were transported to Columbus, and at least one was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional. The person airlifted remains in critical condition.
The owner of Merritt Pecan says that the six women in the minivan were on their way to work there.
