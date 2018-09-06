US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry attack

The U.S. government has previously said that North Korea was responsible for the 2014 Sony hack. That attack led to the release of a trove of sensitive personal information about Sony employees, including Social Security numbers, financial records, salary information, as well as embarrassing emails among top executives. The hack included four yet-to-be released Sony films, among them "Annie," and one that was in theaters, the Brad Pitt film "Fury," and cost the company tens of millions of dollars.