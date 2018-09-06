Editorial: Donate, don’t incinerate your Nike apparel

(WALB) - Nike has received both praise and backlash as a result of including former NFL player Colin Kaepernick in its “Just Do It” campaign.
Kaepernick started his protests during the National Anthem by kneeling to protest against social injustice, especially the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police.
Across the nation, people have been taking to social media to display their disapproval of Nike's decision by destroying their Nike merchandise.
Regardless of how you feel about the issue, one local church is asking that instead of destroying your clothing and shoes, donate them to homeless veterans and those in our community who are less fortunate.
“If you feel so moved in some kind of way that you want to get rid of your stuff rather then burn it, which is not going to benefit anybody. I got with some of our church people here and I was like ‘why not do something postive?’" said JD Sumner, member of First Presbyterian Church.
We agree. This is a win/win for our community.
You can drop off your donation at Albany’s First Presbyterian Church’s Saturday Samaritan Mission beginning at 10:30 a.m. or contact Sumner to coordinate your donation.
