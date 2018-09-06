Dougherty Co. sees rise in drug-related deaths

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County has seen a rise recently in drug-related deaths.
Coroner Michael Fowler said there have been a total of 12 deaths this year due to drugs.
"This is more than we have ever had while I have been in office. It's sounding an alarm that this thing is real. It's not just in Atlanta or California. It's happening here in Georgia. We have had 12 here in Dougherty County. We had 11 homicides and 12 drug-related deaths versus homicide," said Fowler.
Fowler says none of these deaths have involved kids.
"Ages run from 35 to 50. That's our main people who are using. We may have some young kids using but for us having deaths, I have not had any young kids. Our age bracket is from 35 up to like 50," explained Fowler.
Fowler said that when people buy drugs off the street that they don't know what they are getting.
"The drugs on the street, you don't know what they are lacing stuff with. It's more than regular drugs that a doctor is prescribing. It's a serious matter. You got to keep sending out an alarm that this is really happening," said Fowler.
Fowler encourages people that know someone is on drugs, to get them help before they lose their life.
"If you have a loved one or friend you know is on it, tell them to get help. Sooner or later, they are going to end up in the ER, then going into the ER they might not make it out of there," explained Fowler.
Fowler and his staff want to remind parents to always make sure they are telling their kids to stay away from drugs.
"Parents, you have to tell your kids to stay away from it. You don't have to do it because everyone else is doing it. So, walk away from it. They can call you a nerd or whatever they want to call you, but at least you're living," said Fowler.
Fowler said that if you are struggling with drug abuse, you can call his office at (229) 438-3974.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.