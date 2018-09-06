City takes a step toward sewer repairs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Utilities Board voted Thursday morning to recommend to city commissioner that $1.5 million be allocated to repair 10 sewage lift stations.
The city has 108 lift stations in total, so this is less than 10% of the stations.
City Manager Sharon Subadan worked with Jacobs, the contractor that operates the system, to determine the 10 “critical lift stations,” based on their proximity to the river and the ones that have had failures.
The city is still using Jacobs to do the repairs, even though they have paid Jacobs $18 million since the 90′s for the lift stations, and none of them have been updated since then. There have been numerous sewage overflows in the Flint River this year.
The lift stations are now supposed to be modified with new technology to prevent future spills. If approved by the commission, the work to repair the stations should be finished by the end of the year.
Mayor Dorothy Hubbard also asked that by October, the company and city come up with a concrete plan for when the other stations will be upgraded.
Subadan said it will take years to update all of the stations because of funding.
Mayor Hubbard says the city needs to look into funds, grants, and even the help of other cities and counties to the south of us to fund the lift station repairs.
Thursday afternoon, the city issued this release:
The Albany Utility Board recommends approval of the request for the City Manager to exceed the current $40,000 single purchase spending limit to hire various contractors to perform needed repairs and upgrades to ten (10) lift stations. This recommendation if approved by the City Commission, provides spending authority of up to $1.5 million for these repairs and upgrades.
Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Contractor Jacobs prepared an evaluation of ten (10) critical lift stations that directly impact Waters of the State and provided recommendations. While some repairs have been made over the last few months, based on the assessment, there is considerably more work to be accomplished to upgrade operating systems and incorporate new technology for best practices.
A significant portion of the City’s sewer infrastructure has reached its useful life. Part of that infrastructure includes the pumps, controls, and valves at these critical lift stations. Also, to facilitate these repairs and future maintenance at the lift stations, piping to enable bypass pumping capabilities will also be installed.
A contingency has been included in the requested amount to handle any unforeseen issues with these repairs. The following lift stations listed are part of this phase of repairs and upgrades: 11, 22, 25, 26, 27, 66, 81, 82, 83 & 88.
There will be two additional phases of work concerning sewer, stormwater and combined sewer overflow (CSO) recommendations in the next several months.
Ms. Subadan stated, “This is a marathon, not a sprint, and it will take time. However, both the Utility Board and City Commission have given me the direction and support that demonstrates they are committed to real solutions to Albany’s infrastructure challenges.”
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.