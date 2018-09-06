Albany mayor proclaims September as Sickle Cell Awareness Month

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard has declared this month, Sickle Cell Awareness Month in hopes of bringing awareness to the disease.
Hubbard signed the proclamation Wednesday morning.
Alisha Lewis, the founder of Genèsic Nonprofit Incorporated, works with families in Albany who have been affected by sickle cell.
They work to show people how to live with the disease. They asked Mayor Hubbard to make this proclamation to bring awareness to the disease.
"We basically want to build clinics where sickle cell is predominant and starting this nonprofit will allow us to hopefully reduce reoccurrence of crises and educate the community in regards of what sickle cell is," explained Lewis.
Lewis said she hopes more people in Albany will learn about and get tested for sickle cell.
