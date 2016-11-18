WALB student internship application

(WALB) - WALB is currently accepting interns for our Summer 2019 internship program.
The 12-week internship program will begin and end per semester requirements.
Internships are available in the following departments:
- News: multimedia journalists, producers, digital producers, weather, sports
- Production: directors, graphics, studio camera operators
- Marketing: creative services, promotions
The deadline to apply for the spring semester is Monday, May 6.
Email completed application forms, along with a cover letter, resume, and a link or clips of any recent work to Candace McHan, Assistant News Director.
*No Phone Calls*
Application forms without resumes or links/clips of recent work will not be considered.
Older versions of application forms will not be accepted.
Following submission of applications, intern applicants may be contacted by a station representative in the student's area of interest for on-site interviews.
Those contacted for interviews should bring a copy of their class schedule and any school paperwork requiring a signature.
All applicants MUST dress in business professional attire for the interview.
Following the interview, applicants will be contacted by a station representative on acceptance into the internship program.
All internships are unpaid and must be for college credit.
To download an application form, click here.
